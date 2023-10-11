Maddy Cusack: Sheffield United football star found dead by her dad in Derbyshire home, coroners court hears

Maddy Cusack

An inquest opening into her death heard that the Sheffield United star was found dead by her dad David her home in Horsley, on September 21.

A post-mortem was carried out on September 26, by pathologist Danesh Taraporewalla, and found out that the football star died a day before, on September 20, but the cause of death has not yet been determined.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hearing has been adjourned for six weeks, as the coroners court is awaiting the police investigation file and post-mortem results with the medical cause of death.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maddy worked in Sheffield United's commercial department and was the Blades' current longest-serving female player and the first to reach 100 appearances.