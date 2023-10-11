News you can trust since 1855
Maddy Cusack: Sheffield United football star found dead by her dad in Derbyshire home, coroners court hears

The body of Madeleine Cusack, 27, was found by her dad in her Derbyshire house, Derby Coroners Court has heard.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 11th Oct 2023, 11:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 11:40 BST
An inquest opening into her death heard that the Sheffield United star was found dead by her dad David her home in Horsley, on September 21.

A post-mortem was carried out on September 26, by pathologist Danesh Taraporewalla, and found out that the football star died a day before, on September 20, but the cause of death has not yet been determined.

The hearing has been adjourned for six weeks, as the coroners court is awaiting the police investigation file and post-mortem results with the medical cause of death.

Maddy worked in Sheffield United's commercial department and was the Blades' current longest-serving female player and the first to reach 100 appearances.

Since the club broke the tragic news, tributes to Maddy have been poured from across the football world.

