Police appeal to trace men in connection with Derby thefts
Police are asking the public to aid their efforts to locate the pictured men after two incidents in Derbyshire.
The first incident took place at the Toyota Motor Manufacturing site in Burnaston, Derby on August 18.
While the victim was working at the site, an offender was able to gain access to a secure cycle storage and steal their bike.
The second incident took place at Mohan Court on Warner Street, Derby on Friday, September 9. The police are investigating reports of unknown males going through residential letter boxes.
Officers wish to speak to the pictured men in relation to these offences. If you recognise any of these individuals, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods. The reference number for the Toyota theft is 22000481216, and the reference for the letter box theft is 22000525046.
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.