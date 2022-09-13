The first incident took place at the Toyota Motor Manufacturing site in Burnaston, Derby on August 18.

While the victim was working at the site, an offender was able to gain access to a secure cycle storage and steal their bike.

The second incident took place at Mohan Court on Warner Street, Derby on Friday, September 9. The police are investigating reports of unknown males going through residential letter boxes.

Officers wish to find these men in connection with the letterbox thefts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers wish to speak to the pictured men in relation to these offences. If you recognise any of these individuals, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods. The reference number for the Toyota theft is 22000481216, and the reference for the letter box theft is 22000525046.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

The police wish to speak with this man in relation to the bike theft.

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101