Police appeal to trace men after beer garden brawl saw staff assaulted at Chesterfield town centre pub
Officers were called to the Rutland Arms on Stephenson Place after receiving reports that two staff members had been assaulted – following a fight that broke out between a group of men in the beer garden.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “Since the incident happened, on March 16 at around 7.10pm, officers have been following a number of lines of enquiry. They have now obtained images of several men who they believe may be able to assist them. Do you recognise any of the men pictured?”
If you can help trace these individuals, contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 24*157680:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.