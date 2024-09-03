Police appeal to trace men after beer garden brawl saw staff assaulted at Chesterfield town centre pub

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An investigation has been launched into a beer garden fight at a Chesterfield pub – which saw two members of staff assaulted.

Officers were called to the Rutland Arms on Stephenson Place after receiving reports that two staff members had been assaulted – following a fight that broke out between a group of men in the beer garden.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “Since the incident happened, on March 16 at around 7.10pm, officers have been following a number of lines of enquiry. They have now obtained images of several men who they believe may be able to assist them. Do you recognise any of the men pictured?”

These are the men that officers wish to speak to in connection with the incident.

If you can help trace these individuals, contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 24*157680:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.