Police appeal to trace man who intervened while woman was being threatened in Derbyshire town

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 25th Oct 2024, 10:24 BST
Updated 25th Oct 2024, 10:24 BST
Police are attempting to locate a man who intervened while a woman was being threatened during an incident in Derbyshire.

Derbyshire Police are investigating an incident on Mellor Road in New Mills, which took place between 10.00am and 11.00am on October 4.

A woman was being threatened, before a male intervened and helped the female. He left the scene before the victim was able to take his details and thank him for his assistance.

If you can help officers locate the man who helped, you should contact Derbyshire Police.

Officers are now attempting to trace this man. Anyone who knows the individual is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24*592652:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

