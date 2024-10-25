Police appeal to trace man who intervened while woman was being threatened in Derbyshire town
Derbyshire Police are investigating an incident on Mellor Road in New Mills, which took place between 10.00am and 11.00am on October 4.
A woman was being threatened, before a male intervened and helped the female. He left the scene before the victim was able to take his details and thank him for his assistance.
Officers are now attempting to trace this man. Anyone who knows the individual is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24*592652:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.