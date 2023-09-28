Police appeal to trace man who could hold vital information on Chesterfield burglary
Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a burglary in Highfield Avenue, Newbold – just after 3.25pm on Wednesday, July 6 2022.
The victim had gone to their garage and found the lock had been forced off and an electric bike and tools had been taken.
Today, officers have released an image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the incident, as they believe he could hold vital information which might help with their enquiries.
Officers wish to hear from anyone who might know the man in the images, or those who saw anything suspicious in the Highfield Avenue area between Sunday, July 3 and Wednesday, July 6 2022.
You can contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 22*388743:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.