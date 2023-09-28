News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal to trace man who could hold vital information on Chesterfield burglary

Officers investigating a Chesterfield burglary are attempting to trace a man who could possess crucial information in connection with the incident.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 28th Sep 2023, 13:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 13:13 BST
Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a burglary in Highfield Avenue, Newbold – just after 3.25pm on Wednesday, July 6 2022.

The victim had gone to their garage and found the lock had been forced off and an electric bike and tools had been taken.

Today, officers have released an image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the incident, as they believe he could hold vital information which might help with their enquiries.

This is the man that officers wish to locate.
Officers wish to hear from anyone who might know the man in the images, or those who saw anything suspicious in the Highfield Avenue area between Sunday, July 3 and Wednesday, July 6 2022.

You can contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 22*388743:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.