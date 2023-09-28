Police appeal to trace man who could hold vital information on Chesterfield burglary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a burglary in Highfield Avenue, Newbold – just after 3.25pm on Wednesday, July 6 2022.

The victim had gone to their garage and found the lock had been forced off and an electric bike and tools had been taken.

Today, officers have released an image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the incident, as they believe he could hold vital information which might help with their enquiries.

This is the man that officers wish to locate.

Officers wish to hear from anyone who might know the man in the images, or those who saw anything suspicious in the Highfield Avenue area between Sunday, July 3 and Wednesday, July 6 2022.

You can contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 22*388743:

