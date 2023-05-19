Police appeal to trace man who could hold crucial information after alleged Derbyshire sexual assault

Derbyshire Police were called to Derby Bus Station following a report of a sexual assault just after 5.30pm on Saturday, May 13.

The victim said that she was sitting in the seats against the wall in the bus station when she was assaulted.

Officers are now appealing for the man in the CCTV image to come forward, as he may have information that could help with their investigation.

This is that man who officers believe could aid their investigation.

If you recognise the man in the picture, or have any information about the incident, you can contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*292102:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

