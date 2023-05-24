Police appeal to trace man who could aid investigation into reports of attempted theft by gang in Derbyshire

On Thursday, May 18, it is alleged that multiple men attended a Horsley Woodhouse property in a van, before trying to load a motorbike into the rear.

The men were startled by the owner, resulting in them failing to take the bike, but damaging it in the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers are now trying to identify the pictured man, as they believe he might be able to aid their investigation.

This is the man that officers wish to identify.

Anyone who knows this man, or those with further information, are asked to contact police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*301476:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form