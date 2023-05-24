News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal to trace man who could aid investigation into reports of attempted theft by gang in Derbyshire

Officers are urging the public to help them locate a male who could help their investigation – amid reports of an attempted theft in a Derbyshire village.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 24th May 2023, 11:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 11:34 BST

On Thursday, May 18, it is alleged that multiple men attended a Horsley Woodhouse property in a van, before trying to load a motorbike into the rear.

The men were startled by the owner, resulting in them failing to take the bike, but damaging it in the process.

Officers are now trying to identify the pictured man, as they believe he might be able to aid their investigation.

This is the man that officers wish to identify.This is the man that officers wish to identify.
This is the man that officers wish to identify.
Anyone who knows this man, or those with further information, are asked to contact police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*301476:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101