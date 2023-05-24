Police appeal to trace man who could aid investigation into reports of attempted theft by gang in Derbyshire
On Thursday, May 18, it is alleged that multiple men attended a Horsley Woodhouse property in a van, before trying to load a motorbike into the rear.
The men were startled by the owner, resulting in them failing to take the bike, but damaging it in the process.
Officers are now trying to identify the pictured man, as they believe he might be able to aid their investigation.
Anyone who knows this man, or those with further information, are asked to contact police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*301476:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101