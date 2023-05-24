Police seize cannabis and cocaine from streets of Derbyshire town during proactive patrols
On Saturday, May 20, the Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team were engaged in proactive patrols across the town.
In a social media post, an SNT spokesperson said: “Information received regarding a male carrying a knife, eagle-eyed PC Hussain spots the male, male is stopped and searched. A quantity of cannabis was found, male was reported for the offence, investigation ongoing.”
Another incident saw more drugs discovered after a vehicle was pulled over. An SNT spokesperson said: “Vehicle seen out of area, vehicle stopped, driver under the influence of drugs. Failed a roadside drugs test after testing positive for cocaine, and a stop search carried out recovered a quantity of drugs (i.e. white powder) – investigation ongoing.”