Police seize cannabis and cocaine from streets of Derbyshire town during proactive patrols

On Saturday, May 20, the Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team were engaged in proactive patrols across the town.

In a social media post, an SNT spokesperson said: “Information received regarding a male carrying a knife, eagle-eyed PC Hussain spots the male, male is stopped and searched. A quantity of cannabis was found, male was reported for the offence, investigation ongoing.”

These are the drugs that were recovered by officers.