Police appeal to trace man in connection with theft in Chesterfield town centre
Derbyshire Police are investigating the theft of a parcel on Monday, January 27 – at Burlington Square in Chesterfield.
Officers have issued a photo of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the incident – with residents reminded that the individual could be a potential suspect or witness.
If you recognise this individual, you can contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 25*54417:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.