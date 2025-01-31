Police appeal to trace man in connection with theft in Chesterfield town centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Officers have released an image of a man they wish to trace in connection with a theft in Chesterfield town centre this week.

Derbyshire Police are investigating the theft of a parcel on Monday, January 27 – at Burlington Square in Chesterfield.

Officers have issued a photo of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the incident – with residents reminded that the individual could be a potential suspect or witness.

This is the man that officers wish to locate.

If you recognise this individual, you can contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 25*54417:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.