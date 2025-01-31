Teenager taken to hospital after suffering “significant head injuries” – following fall at Peak District beauty spot popular with visitors

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 31st Jan 2025, 09:57 BST
A teenage girl was hospitalised with “significant head injuries” after a fall at a Peak District beauty spot.

At 12.55pm on January 25, the Kinder Mountain Rescue Team received reports of a teenage girl having suffered significant injuries while hiking on Kinder Scout

A team spokesperson said: “A 14-year-old girl was walking down Sandy Heyes with her family when she slipped on a patch of ice and took a tumble.

“During the fall she sustained significant head and facial injuries and briefly lost consciousness. Fortunately, her family were able to walk her down the rest of Sandy Heyes and we were able to meet them at the bottom.

The girl was taken to hospital after the fall. Credit: KMRTThe girl was taken to hospital after the fall. Credit: KMRT
The girl was taken to hospital after the fall. Credit: KMRT

“We brought them back to our base for some medical attention, before she was taken to hospital in an ambulance.”

KMRT is staffed by volunteers who give their time free of charge and is funded entirely by public donations – you can support their work here.

