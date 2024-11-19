Police appeal to trace man in connection with incident at M&S store in Derbyshire town
The Ilkeston Safer Neighbourhood Team are attempting to trace an individual in connection with a shop theft in the town.
A team spokesperson said: “Officers are investigating an incident relating to shop thefts from Marks & Spencer at Waterside Retail Park, Ilkeston.
“We believe the male shown in these images may be able to assist with our enquiries. Do you recognise him or have any information which could help us trace them?”
If you can help, contact the team using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 24*626275:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.