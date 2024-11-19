Police appeal to trace man in connection with incident at M&S store in Derbyshire town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have urged the public to help them trace a man – as they investigate an incident at an M&S store in Derbyshire.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ilkeston Safer Neighbourhood Team are attempting to trace an individual in connection with a shop theft in the town.

A team spokesperson said: “Officers are investigating an incident relating to shop thefts from Marks & Spencer at Waterside Retail Park, Ilkeston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We believe the male shown in these images may be able to assist with our enquiries. Do you recognise him or have any information which could help us trace them?”

This is the man that officers are attempting to locate.

If you can help, contact the team using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 24*626275:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.