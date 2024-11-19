Police appeal to trace man in connection with incident at M&S store in Derbyshire town

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 19th Nov 2024, 11:29 GMT
Police have urged the public to help them trace a man – as they investigate an incident at an M&S store in Derbyshire.

The Ilkeston Safer Neighbourhood Team are attempting to trace an individual in connection with a shop theft in the town.

A team spokesperson said: “Officers are investigating an incident relating to shop thefts from Marks & Spencer at Waterside Retail Park, Ilkeston.

“We believe the male shown in these images may be able to assist with our enquiries. Do you recognise him or have any information which could help us trace them?”

This is the man that officers are attempting to locate.

If you can help, contact the team using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 24*626275:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

