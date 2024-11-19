Derbyshire woman sentenced after leaving her emaciated dog ‘hours from death’ – before he was put to sleep by vet

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Derbyshire woman has been sentenced after leaving her dog to become so emaciated that he was barely alive when she finally took him to see a vet.

Elderly Staffie Wally had to be put to sleep by vets as he was barely breathing and had a very faint heartbeat when he was taken to see a vet in March.

The RSPCA was contacted by vets in Sheffield on March 7 after an emaciated dog was brought into their care to be euthanised.

RSPCA Inspector Leanne Booth, who investigated the case, said in her statement: “Wally was presented in very poor condition. Wally was emaciated, had fur loss and several sores on his body. He was collapsed and did not appear to be breathing.

The vet who examined Wally said that he likely would have died within hours if he had not arrived - before he eventually had to be euthanised. Credit: RSPCA

“The vet informed me that Wally was registered at the practice as a 13 and a half year old brindle entire male Staffordshire bull terrier, but was unrecognisable due to his extremely poor condition. He said he’d never seen a dog in such poor condition.”

Vets found a faint heartbeat but put Wally to sleep to end his suffering.

In his veterinary report, he said: “It is unacceptable that Wally presented in a state that was very near death.”

The vet added that “had he not arrived the likelihood [is that] he will have died within hours” – and concluded that Wally had suffered unnecessarily as a result of neglect.

Wally’s owner was Dominika Carolina Wojnar, of Alexandra Road, Dronfield. The 43-year-old said she had struggled to take care of him due to financial pressures and struggles as a single parent.

She was sentenced on Friday, November 8 to 12 weeks in prison – suspended for 12 months. She was also ordered to pay £554 in costs and was disqualified from keeping animals for 10 years.

She pleaded guilty to one offence of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal and was sentenced at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court.