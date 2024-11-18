Disqualified biker with no MOT or insurance arrested by police – after search uncovers “substantial amount” of suspected drugs
On Sunday, November 17, officers were dealing with an incident at Renishaw when they noticed an unregistered off-road motorbike riding off the Renishaw Trans Pennine Trail car park onto Station Road.
A police spokesperson said: “Having not seen the officers, they decided to pull into the petrol station to refuel.
“With quick feet the rider was detained. A search of the person and documents revealed that the driver was disqualified, had no insurance or MOT, and just to make his day worse, was carrying a substantial amount of what we suspect to be cannabis and cocaine.
“The vehicle was seized and the rider was arrested and taken to custody.”