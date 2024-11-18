Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A biker who was disqualified from driving was arrested by police in Derbyshire – after they discovered he was carrying a “substantial amount” of suspected cannabis and cocaine.

On Sunday, November 17, officers were dealing with an incident at Renishaw when they noticed an unregistered off-road motorbike riding off the Renishaw Trans Pennine Trail car park onto Station Road.

A police spokesperson said: “Having not seen the officers, they decided to pull into the petrol station to refuel.

“With quick feet the rider was detained. A search of the person and documents revealed that the driver was disqualified, had no insurance or MOT, and just to make his day worse, was carrying a substantial amount of what we suspect to be cannabis and cocaine.

“The vehicle was seized and the rider was arrested and taken to custody.”