Police appeal to trace man in connection with Derbyshire pub attack that left victim with “severe injuries”

Officers are investigating a pub attack in Derbyshire that left a man with “severe injuries” – and are attempting to trace an individual in connection with the incident.

A man was attacked at the Seven Stars pub in King Street, close to Derby city centre, at about 6.30pm on Sunday, December 22.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “He was assaulted by another man who threw him to the floor, before kicking and punching him several times.

“The suspect fled the scene and left the victim, aged in his 50s, with severe facial injuries.

This is the man that officers wish to locate.

The attacker is described as a white man with dark hair, who was wearing a grey hoodie, black bodywarmer, white trainers and jeans.

“Since the incident, officers have been following a number of lines of investigation – and have now released a CCTV image of a man we would like to speak to in relation to the incident.

“We appreciate the image is grainy but we hope someone will recognise the individual and get in touch with us. The attack happened close to the entrance of the pub and there were a number of people both inside the venue and in the smoking area at the time of the incident. Officers are also appealing for any of these witnesses to come forward.”

If you know the individual pictured here, or have any other information, contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 24*759103:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.