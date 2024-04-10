Police appeal to trace man in connection with Derbyshire pub attack that left victim with broken jaw

Officers are appealing for the public’s help to identify a man in connection with an assault at a Derbyshire pub.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 10th Apr 2024, 11:34 BST
This is the man that officers wish to trace.This is the man that officers wish to trace.
The incident occurred at The Bless pub in Chapel Street, Derby – at around 1.00am on February 18. The victim, a man in his 20s, was punched in the face several times by another man – suffering a broken jaw.

Officers are keen to speak to the pictured male, as he may have information which could help with their investigation.

If you know who he is, or have any information, contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24000100613:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.