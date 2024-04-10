Police appeal to trace man in connection with Derbyshire pub attack that left victim with broken jaw
The incident occurred at The Bless pub in Chapel Street, Derby – at around 1.00am on February 18. The victim, a man in his 20s, was punched in the face several times by another man – suffering a broken jaw.
Officers are keen to speak to the pictured male, as he may have information which could help with their investigation.
If you know who he is, or have any information, contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24000100613:
