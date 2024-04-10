Police appeal to trace man in connection with Derbyshire pub attack that left victim with broken jaw

This is the man that officers wish to trace.

The incident occurred at The Bless pub in Chapel Street, Derby – at around 1.00am on February 18. The victim, a man in his 20s, was punched in the face several times by another man – suffering a broken jaw.

Officers are keen to speak to the pictured male, as he may have information which could help with their investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you know who he is, or have any information, contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24000100613:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101