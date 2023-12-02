Police appeal to trace man in connection with alleged racial abuse incident in Derbyshire supermarket
The incident occurred in the Aldi store at the Meteor Centre in Derby at around 1.35pm on Thursday, November 23. A woman was involved in an altercation with a man, who then reportedly racially abused her.
Officers would like to speak to the pictured man, as he may have information which could help with their investigation.
Anyone who recognises the man, or has any other information on the incident, is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods – quoting reference number 23000724741:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.