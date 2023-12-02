Police appeal to trace man in connection with alleged racial abuse incident in Derbyshire supermarket

Officers are attempting to locate a man as they investigate a reported racial abuse incident in Derbyshire.

The incident occurred in the Aldi store at the Meteor Centre in Derby at around 1.35pm on Thursday, November 23. A woman was involved in an altercation with a man, who then reportedly racially abused her.

Officers would like to speak to the pictured man, as he may have information which could help with their investigation.

Anyone who recognises the man, or has any other information on the incident, is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods – quoting reference number 23000724741:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101