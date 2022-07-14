Police appeal to trace man following incident in Chesterfield town centre

The Chesterfield Town Centre Safer Neighbourhood Team wish to identify the pictured male.
Officers want to speak to him in relation to a recent incident that occurred in the town.
Anyone who recognises this man is urged to contact PC Lloyd 15339 using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 22000352171:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.