Police appeal to trace man following incident in Chesterfield town centre

The Chesterfield Town Centre Safer Neighbourhood Team wish to identify the pictured male.

Officers want to speak to him in relation to a recent incident that occurred in the town.

Anyone who can help officers find this man is urged to get in touch.

Anyone who recognises this man is urged to contact PC Lloyd 15339 using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 22000352171:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101