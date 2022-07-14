Who is it, I wonder, at Derbyshire County Council, that does not know that running parallel the whole length of Crow Lane and beyond, is the Trans Pennine Trail?

It is there to be used by walkers, cyclists and horse riders, clearly signposted for the exact purpose to which DCC propose the closure of Crow Lane.

Why on earth would we need another route in the same location?

A reader would like to see Crow Lane re-opened to motorised traffic.

The banning of all motor vehicles from using Crow Lane is blatant discrimination.

This road should continue to be used by everyone who wishes to do so.

The decision to close the road to vehicles benefits no-one, but will inconvenience many.

Common sense is required here to reconsider this proposal.

Unfortunately I fear that there is a lack of this within Derbyshire County Council, who have already made up their minds and I feel they will continue to ignore the opinions of local residents’ objections, and will go ahead regardless with an expensive white elephant.

Deborah Brooks

Derbyshire

