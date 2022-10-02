Police appeal to trace man after theft in Derbyshire village

Officers are currently investigating a theft that took place in Doe Lea, near Bolsover, on July 27 of this year.

An individual was involved in the theft of some barrels during an incident in the village, and officers have released an image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the offence.

This is the man that officers wish to locate.

If you recognise this man, contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 22000437193:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101