Police appeal to trace man after theft in Derbyshire village
Police are asking the public to help their efforts to locate a man following a theft in a Derbyshire village.
Officers are currently investigating a theft that took place in Doe Lea, near Bolsover, on July 27 of this year.
An individual was involved in the theft of some barrels during an incident in the village, and officers have released an image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the offence.
If you recognise this man, contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 22000437193:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.