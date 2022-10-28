Police appeal to trace man after reports of sexual assault at Derbyshire hotel

The incident was reported to have taken place at a hotel in Pride Park, Derby on August 30.

Since then, officers have been following a number of lines of enquiry, and are now appealing for help to find the pictured man.

Anyone who recognises this man is urged to contact the police.

Anyone with information that might help the investigation is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*504593:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101