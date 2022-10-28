Police appeal to trace man after reports of sexual assault at Derbyshire hotel
Officers are urging the public to help them locate a man after a reported sexual assault at a Derbyshire hotel.
The incident was reported to have taken place at a hotel in Pride Park, Derby on August 30.
Since then, officers have been following a number of lines of enquiry, and are now appealing for help to find the pictured man.
Anyone with information that might help the investigation is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*504593:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.