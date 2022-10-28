News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal to trace man after reports of sexual assault at Derbyshire hotel

Officers are urging the public to help them locate a man after a reported sexual assault at a Derbyshire hotel.

By Tom Hardwick
30 minutes ago - 1 min read

The incident was reported to have taken place at a hotel in Pride Park, Derby on August 30.

Since then, officers have been following a number of lines of enquiry, and are now appealing for help to find the pictured man.

Anyone who recognises this man is urged to contact the police.

Anyone with information that might help the investigation is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*504593:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.