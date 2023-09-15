News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal to trace man after pitch invasion and disorder at Chesterfield vs Oldham game

Officers investigating a pitch invasion and disorder during a Chesterfield game have released an image of a man they wish to trace.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 15th Sep 2023, 16:36 BST- 2 min read
The incident took place towards the end of the match between Chesterfield and Oldham Athletic at the SMH Group Stadium on Saturday, August 19.

As well as a pitch incursion, there were reports of fighting between a small number of spectators inside the ground and the goalkeeper being pushed.

Derbyshire Police are now appealing to trace the man in this image, as he may be able to help officers with their enquiries.

This is the man that officers wish to locate.This is the man that officers wish to locate.
Work is also ongoing with Greater Manchester Police to identify a number of other people who may also have information which could help as part of the investigation.

PC Adam Collins, Dedicated Football Officer for Chesterfield FC, said: “While it is disappointing to see this behaviour happen at any game, it is pleasing to note that the behaviour of the home supporters on the day was mainly excellent, and had it not been for the majority staying the correct side of the barrier, the incident could have resulted in serious disorder.

“We’re keen to trace the man in this image as he may be able to help us with our enquiries and are continuing to work with Greater Manchester Police to identify a number of other people we would like to speak in connection with the investigation.”

Do you recognise the man in this image? If so, contact the force using the details below, quoting reference number 23*523339:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.