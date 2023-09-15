Police appeal to trace man after pitch invasion and disorder at Chesterfield vs Oldham game

Watch more videos on Shots!

The incident took place towards the end of the match between Chesterfield and Oldham Athletic at the SMH Group Stadium on Saturday, August 19.

As well as a pitch incursion, there were reports of fighting between a small number of spectators inside the ground and the goalkeeper being pushed.

Derbyshire Police are now appealing to trace the man in this image, as he may be able to help officers with their enquiries.

This is the man that officers wish to locate.

Work is also ongoing with Greater Manchester Police to identify a number of other people who may also have information which could help as part of the investigation.

PC Adam Collins, Dedicated Football Officer for Chesterfield FC, said: “While it is disappointing to see this behaviour happen at any game, it is pleasing to note that the behaviour of the home supporters on the day was mainly excellent, and had it not been for the majority staying the correct side of the barrier, the incident could have resulted in serious disorder.

“We’re keen to trace the man in this image as he may be able to help us with our enquiries and are continuing to work with Greater Manchester Police to identify a number of other people we would like to speak in connection with the investigation.”

Do you recognise the man in this image? If so, contact the force quoting reference number 23*523339:

