Gary Smith has taken over the Tupton Tap pub at Derby Road, Old Tupton, Chesterfield.Gary Smith has taken over the Tupton Tap pub at Derby Road, Old Tupton, Chesterfield.
Chesterfield pubs: Look inside Tupton Tap as dog friendly pub set to launch new menu

A popular Chesterfield pub with a long history is starting a new chapter with a landlord full of ideas.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 15th Sep 2023, 15:13 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 15:16 BST

Gary Smith, 40, who has been running pubs and bars for the last 20 years, took on a new venture last month.

Gary, who was born in Mansfield, and has run venues in Chesterfield for the last 10 years is now taking over popular Tupton Tap.

For the last three weeks he has already extended the drinks menu and is planning to introduce traditional British food from Thursday, September 21.

Gary said: "What I love the most about running pubs is the customers. Every day is a different day and it never gets boring.

"I applied for this venue because It’s a lovely local pub with a really nice atmosphere. It is a laid-out bar. We are planning to introduce traditional British food and live music. We will host quiz nights as well. There will be something for everyone.”

Located in the heart of Old Tupton, Tapton Tup has been described by Gary as a 'lovely local pub with nice atmosphere'.

1. Traditional pub for local people

Located in the heart of Old Tupton, Tapton Tup has been described by Gary as a 'lovely local pub with nice atmosphere'.

Gary Smith, who has taken over the pub has an impressive experience of over 20 years in running pubs and bars.

2. New management

Gary Smith, who has taken over the pub has an impressive experience of over 20 years in running pubs and bars.

Tupton Tap has already an impressive drinks selection from traditional pints to the top shelf gin and whiskey. Gary has recently added new beer ales and ciders to the menu.

3. Varied drinks menu

Tupton Tap has already an impressive drinks selection from traditional pints to the top shelf gin and whiskey. Gary has recently added new beer ales and ciders to the menu.

The new menu featuring traditional British food and nibbles is set to launch on Thursday, September 21.

4. New menu

The new menu featuring traditional British food and nibbles is set to launch on Thursday, September 21.

