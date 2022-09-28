News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal to trace man after Chesterfield town centre incident

Police are asking the public to help them locate a man in connection with an incident in Chesterfield.

By Tom Hardwick
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 3:42 pm

On Wednesday, September 28, the Chesterfield Town Centre Safer Neighbourhood Team released an image of a man they wish to trace following a recent incident.

Officers are encouraging anyone who can help them identify the male to come forward.

Officers in Chesterfield wish to find this man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PCSO Follon (12844) using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22000534589:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.