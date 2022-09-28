Police appeal to trace man after Chesterfield town centre incident

On Wednesday, September 28, the Chesterfield Town Centre Safer Neighbourhood Team released an image of a man they wish to trace following a recent incident.

Officers are encouraging anyone who can help them identify the male to come forward.

Officers in Chesterfield wish to find this man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information is asked to contact PCSO Follon (12844) using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22000534589:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phone – call 101