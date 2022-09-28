Police appeal to trace man after Chesterfield town centre incident
Police are asking the public to help them locate a man in connection with an incident in Chesterfield.
On Wednesday, September 28, the Chesterfield Town Centre Safer Neighbourhood Team released an image of a man they wish to trace following a recent incident.
Officers are encouraging anyone who can help them identify the male to come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to contact PCSO Follon (12844) using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22000534589:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.