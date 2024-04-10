Police appeal to trace man after alleged livestock worrying incident in Derbyshire

Officers are attempting to locate a man following an alleged incident involving livestock worrying in Derbyshire.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 10th Apr 2024, 09:27 BST
The Derbyshire Rural Crime Team (DRCT) would like to speak to the pictured male about an alleged livestock worrying incident.

The alleged incident occurred in the Great Longstone area, at around 11.00am yesterday morning (Tuesday, April 9).

If anyone knows this male, please contact Derbyshire Police on 101 or message the DRCT, quoting reference number 24*206493.