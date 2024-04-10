Derbyshire’s council workers to vote on strike action
The council, which is facing a funding black hole, plans to axe jobs and services without proper consultation in an attempt to deliver a balanced budget, says UNISON.
The union says it has identified a number of ways to avoid the severe cuts being proposed, including finding more efficient ways to provide essential services.
For example, UNISON says half the beds in Derbyshire County Council’s own care homes are empty. Using them to full capacity would reduce the £113m the authority spends on private care places.
UNISON East Midlands regional organiser Dave Ratchford said: “For decades, the union has been consulted about any planned restructures or redundancies. But now the council has abandoned those consultation arrangements and are hell bent on pressing ahead with cutting jobs and services.
“Strike action is always the last resort. Councillors shouldn't be trying to shut staff out of this crucial process or pressing ahead with these huge cuts without first considering some sensible alternatives,” added Mr Ratchford.
Derbyshire County Council’s cabinet has previously voted in favour of supporting recommended saving proposals in its budget report to address a forecast £39.5m budget shortfall for the 2024-25 financial year and this follows on-going work on a forecast budget overspend of £34.1m for the 2023-24 financial year which is being addressed with other cost-saving measures.
