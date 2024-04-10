Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The council, which is facing a funding black hole, plans to axe jobs and services without proper consultation in an attempt to deliver a balanced budget, says UNISON.

The union says it has identified a number of ways to avoid the severe cuts being proposed, including finding more efficient ways to provide essential services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For example, UNISON says half the beds in Derbyshire County Council’s own care homes are empty. Using them to full capacity would reduce the £113m the authority spends on private care places.

Thousands of Derbyshire County Council staff are to be balloted for strike action, their union UNISON announced today

UNISON East Midlands regional organiser Dave Ratchford said: “For decades, the union has been consulted about any planned restructures or redundancies. But now the council has abandoned those consultation arrangements and are hell bent on pressing ahead with cutting jobs and services.

“Strike action is always the last resort. Councillors shouldn't be trying to shut staff out of this crucial process or pressing ahead with these huge cuts without first considering some sensible alternatives,” added Mr Ratchford.