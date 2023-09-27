Police appeal to trace individual who may hold vital information after five men sexually assaulted at Derbyshire pub
Derbyshire Police were called to reports of five men being sexually assaulted in a pub in Bretby Road, Newhall, Swadlincote – just before 10pm on Sunday, July 23.
Yesterday, officers released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the incidents, as they believe he may have important information which can help with their investigation.
If you know the man in the image, witnessed what happened or have any further information, contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*455895:
