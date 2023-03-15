Police appeal to trace group after rail worker attacked at Derbyshire station

The incident happened shortly before 1.00pm at Derby Railway Station on Monday, February 20, as a train was at the platform.

A member of train staff approached a group for a second time, asking them to leave the first class section, as their tickets were not valid.

One of the group became aggressive, punching the member of staff in the face before kicking him repeatedly in the back of the leg as he turned to walk away.

These are the people that officers believe can aid their enquiries.

The group then fled the train and crossed the train tracks, before jumping a fence towards Pride Park.

