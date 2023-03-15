News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal to trace group after rail worker attacked at Derbyshire station

Officers are urging the public to help them identify four people after a railway worker was assaulted in Derbyshire.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 15th Mar 2023, 11:32 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 11:32 GMT

The incident happened shortly before 1.00pm at Derby Railway Station on Monday, February 20, as a train was at the platform.

A member of train staff approached a group for a second time, asking them to leave the first class section, as their tickets were not valid.

One of the group became aggressive, punching the member of staff in the face before kicking him repeatedly in the back of the leg as he turned to walk away.

These are the people that officers believe can aid their enquiries.
The group then fled the train and crossed the train tracks, before jumping a fence towards Pride Park.

Officers believe the pictured individuals may have information that could help their investigation.

If you can identify any of these people, contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 – quoting reference number 253 of 20/02. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.