Criminals make off with haul of valuable jewellery after raid on Chesterfield home

A number of valuable pieces of jewellery were stolen during a burglary at a Chesterfield property.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 15th Mar 2023, 10:29 GMT- 1 min read

Officers are investigating a burglary that took place at a property on Devon Drive, Brimington – just before 9.40pm on Friday, February 3.

The pictured pieces of jewellery, which are all valuable and sentimental items to the victim, were taken from the address.

As part of their enquiries, officers are appealing for anyone who may have been offered this jewellery for sale, or who may have seen these items – some of which are distinctive.

These are some of the stolen items.
If you have any information which could help, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23000071686:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

The burglary took place in Brimington last month.
Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.