Criminals make off with haul of valuable jewellery after raid on Chesterfield home

Officers are investigating a burglary that took place at a property on Devon Drive, Brimington – just before 9.40pm on Friday, February 3.

The pictured pieces of jewellery, which are all valuable and sentimental items to the victim, were taken from the address.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of their enquiries, officers are appealing for anyone who may have been offered this jewellery for sale, or who may have seen these items – some of which are distinctive.

These are some of the stolen items.

If you have any information which could help, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23000071686:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

The burglary took place in Brimington last month.

Website – complete the online contact form

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phone – call 101