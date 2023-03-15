Criminals make off with haul of valuable jewellery after raid on Chesterfield home
A number of valuable pieces of jewellery were stolen during a burglary at a Chesterfield property.
Officers are investigating a burglary that took place at a property on Devon Drive, Brimington – just before 9.40pm on Friday, February 3.
The pictured pieces of jewellery, which are all valuable and sentimental items to the victim, were taken from the address.
As part of their enquiries, officers are appealing for anyone who may have been offered this jewellery for sale, or who may have seen these items – some of which are distinctive.
If you have any information which could help, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23000071686:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.