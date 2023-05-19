Police appeal to trace Good Samaritans who helped woman after attack in Derbyshire town centre

The incident took place between 6.00pm and 7.00pm on Monday, May 15 in Waverley Street, Long Eaton.

The female victim had allegedly been assaulted by a man, and she was helped by another man and woman who stopped at the scene, before taking the victim home.

Officers want to speak to the pair as a matter of urgency. If you were one of the people who stopped, or you know who they may be, Derbyshire Police are calling on you to contact the force immediately.

Officers are now trying to locate the pair that came to the victim’s aid.

They also want to hear from anyone who may have been in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident – as well as any drivers with dashcam footage that may have captured the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*295053:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101