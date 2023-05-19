News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police issue major update following death of S Club’s Paul Cattermole
Man (37) mauled to death by dog
Escape to Chateau pair break silence after Channel 4 axe
English singer Jessie J gives birth to baby boy
Popular EastEnders character teases possible return to Albert Square
Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie announces she is pregnant

Police appeal to trace Good Samaritans who helped woman after attack in Derbyshire town centre

Officers have called on the public to help them find a pair who helped a woman after she was attacked in a Derbyshire town this week.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 19th May 2023, 14:49 BST- 1 min read

The incident took place between 6.00pm and 7.00pm on Monday, May 15 in Waverley Street, Long Eaton.

The female victim had allegedly been assaulted by a man, and she was helped by another man and woman who stopped at the scene, before taking the victim home.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers want to speak to the pair as a matter of urgency. If you were one of the people who stopped, or you know who they may be, Derbyshire Police are calling on you to contact the force immediately.

Officers are now trying to locate the pair that came to the victim’s aid.Officers are now trying to locate the pair that came to the victim’s aid.
Officers are now trying to locate the pair that came to the victim’s aid.
Most Popular

They also want to hear from anyone who may have been in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident – as well as any drivers with dashcam footage that may have captured the attack.

READ THIS: Chesterfield landlord hit with £8,000 fine after failing to repair properties – leaving one tenant without heating for years

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*295053:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.