Police appeal to trace Good Samaritans who helped woman after attack in Derbyshire town centre
Officers have called on the public to help them find a pair who helped a woman after she was attacked in a Derbyshire town this week.
The incident took place between 6.00pm and 7.00pm on Monday, May 15 in Waverley Street, Long Eaton.
The female victim had allegedly been assaulted by a man, and she was helped by another man and woman who stopped at the scene, before taking the victim home.
Officers want to speak to the pair as a matter of urgency. If you were one of the people who stopped, or you know who they may be, Derbyshire Police are calling on you to contact the force immediately.
They also want to hear from anyone who may have been in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident – as well as any drivers with dashcam footage that may have captured the attack.
READ THIS: Chesterfield landlord hit with £8,000 fine after failing to repair properties – leaving one tenant without heating for years
Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*295053:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.