Police appeal to trace four men following incident at Derbyshire property

Derbyshire Police were called to a property in Arleston Lane, Derby at 10.50pm on Friday, December 2 – following reports of an altercation.

They are now keen to speak to the four pictured men, who may have information that can help with their investigation.

These are the men that officers wish to locate.

If you are one of these men, or know who they are, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 22000706867:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101