News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Police appeal to trace four men following incident at Derbyshire property

Officers are urging the public to help them trace four men after an altercation at a Derbyshire home.

By Tom Hardwick
2 hours ago - 1 min read

Derbyshire Police were called to a property in Arleston Lane, Derby at 10.50pm on Friday, December 2 – following reports of an altercation.

They are now keen to speak to the four pictured men, who may have information that can help with their investigation.

Hide Ad

READ THIS: Wanted man arrested after police stop suspicious van in Derbyshire town

These are the men that officers wish to locate.
Most Popular

If you are one of these men, or know who they are, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 22000706867:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Hide Ad

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Hide Ad

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.