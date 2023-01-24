Police appeal to trace four men following incident at Derbyshire property
Officers are urging the public to help them trace four men after an altercation at a Derbyshire home.
Derbyshire Police were called to a property in Arleston Lane, Derby at 10.50pm on Friday, December 2 – following reports of an altercation.
They are now keen to speak to the four pictured men, who may have information that can help with their investigation.
