Police appeal to trace four boys following burglary in Derbyshire village

Officers were called to a property in Longmoor Lane, Breaston just before 7.00pm on Thursday, March 30 – following reports of people having entered the building.

When they arrived, those inside had fled along the canal path towards Long Eaton.

Officers now wish to speak to four boys spotted in the area around the time of the burglary as part of their enquiries.

Officers are now trying to locate four boys who were seen in the area.

If you can help trace these boys, or noticed anything suspicious in the area at this time, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*192920:

Facebook – private message /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – DM the force on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

