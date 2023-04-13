Police appeal to trace four boys following burglary in Derbyshire village
Officers are calling on the public to help them find four boys – as they investigate a burglary in a Derbyhsire village.
Officers were called to a property in Longmoor Lane, Breaston just before 7.00pm on Thursday, March 30 – following reports of people having entered the building.
When they arrived, those inside had fled along the canal path towards Long Eaton.
Officers now wish to speak to four boys spotted in the area around the time of the burglary as part of their enquiries.
If you can help trace these boys, or noticed anything suspicious in the area at this time, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*192920:
Facebook – private message /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – DM the force on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.