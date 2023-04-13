A stately home owner in north Derbyshire has expressed pride that her beautiful gardens have helped raise money for good causes.

Alexandra Sitwell of Renishaw Hall is a long-standing supporter of the National Garden Scheme, which boosts the funds of health charities such as Macmillan and Marie Curie.

She said: “We are one of very few gardens to have achieved 30 years’ service with the National Garden Scheme and for that we are extremely proud. We open our gardens twice a year on set days to help to raise money for the National Garden Scheme.

"This year we are open on May 3 and July 5, so not only will visitors have a great day out, exploring over seven acres of beautiful award-winning gardens, they are also helping to raise money for great causes, to help those in need. We will continue to support the NGS and the great work that they are doing.”

Supporters of the NGS around the country have raised more than £3million over the past year.

Alexandra was presented with a plaque by Vernon Sanderson, chairman of the Midlands region of the NGS, in recognition of Renishaw Hall’s commitment to the cause. Vernon described Renishaw Hall as having ‘a fantastic garden – one of the jewels in the NGS crown.”

The formal gardens were laid out in 1885 by Sir George Sitwell in the classical Italianate style. There are marble statues, yew hedges alongside English herbaceous borders and ornamental ponds. Throughout the year are spectacular displays of flowers and plants, including bluebells in spring, cottage garden classics such as lupins, poppies and peonies in early summer and stunning roses later in the season.

Renishaw Hall and Gardens are open from mid March until end of November, Wednesday to Sundays and bank holiday Mondays from 10.30am to 4.30pm. The hall is open for guided tours only every Friday at 12noon and 2.30pm. Group tours of the gardens and hall are welcome, booking is required. Call 01246 432310 or email [email protected]

