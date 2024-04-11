Police appeal to trace driver after elderly woman suffers broken hip during collision in Derbyshire
The incident occurred at a pedestrian crossing along Derby Road, Sandiacre – between 11.30am and 12.15pm on Thursday, March 14.
A woman in her 70s was hit by a black car as she went to cross the road. The woman suffered a broken hip and elbow in the collision.
A Long Eaton Safer Neighbourhood Team spokesperson said: “The driver of the black car, a man described as being around 5ft 11ins tall, with a beard and a foreign accent, stopped at the scene and helped the woman – but left without providing any details.”
Officers wish to speak to the driver, as they could hold information that might assist with their investigation. They are also keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or those with dashcam footage.
If you can help, contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24*153098:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.