Police appeal to trace Derbyshire man in connection with serious assault

Police are hunting a Derbyshire man in connection with a serious assault which took place in another county.

By Alana Roberts
Sunday, 7th August 2022, 10:55 am
Warwickshire Police are appealing to trace 25-year-old Derbyshire man Luke Jones
Warwickshire Police have issued an appeal to locate Luke Jones.

The 25-year-old is being sought in connection with a serious assault that took place in Atherstone, North Warwickshire, on Thursday, August 4.

Police now want to speak to Jones in connection to the incident, as he may hold information which could help officers with their enquiries.

He is descibed as a white male, around 6’2” tall, of medium build with short black hair, a black beard and stretcher style earrings.

He is from Derby but has links to Atherstone.

Anyone who has seen Jones, or knows of his whereabouts, is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 269 of August 4.

You can also report information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

