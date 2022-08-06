Derbyshire police urge drivers to consider the cost of drink and drug driving

Derbyshire police.

“Whilst it can be tempting to have ‘just one drink’ whilst enjoying a warm afternoon in a pub garden, even a small amount of alcohol or drugs can impair your judgement, reduce your reaction times, and affect your vision,” a spokesperson said.

Roads Policing Officer Sergeant Scott Riley said, “It’s not just your own life that you are risking when you drive whilst under the influence of drink or drugs, you’re also responsible for the safety of other road users.

“Sadly, we often see incidents where one person’s decision to drink and drive has a devastating impact on the lives of other people.

“This is why we always advise that if you’re planning on driving, you should avoid alcoholic drinks and eliminate the risk completely.”

The campaign will run from the beginning of August, with proactive policing focussing on drink and drug driving to be carried out by Derbyshire Constabulary’s Roads Policing Unit.

This work is delivered in partnership with Derbyshire Fire and Rescue and the Police and Crime Commissioner, Angelique Foster.

The Commissioner said: “There are still too many people who die or who are seriously injured on our roads every year and each incident has a tragic impact on the family and friends of those involved.

“Every driver must be made aware of their responsibility when getting behind the wheel of any vehicle.

She continued, “This campaign run by partners and the proactive work from our Roads Policing Unit is vital in helping save lives and taking drunk drivers off our streets.”

The penalty for drink or drug driving is an automatic driving ban for at least one year, an unlimited fine, up to six months in prison, and a criminal record.

This conviction will remain on your driving licence for 11 years. The penalty for causing death by dangerous driving under the influence, currently stands at a prison sentence of up to 14 years.