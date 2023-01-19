Police appeal to trace Derbyshire man in connection with numerous assaults and making threats to kill

Derbyshire Police are attempting to locate Damon Cadle, 35, in connection with several assaults, malicious communications, making threats to kill, theft and criminal damage.

Cadle lives in Sandiacre but also has links to Long Eaton and Sutton-in-Ashfield.

Anyone who has seen him, or has any knowledge of his current whereabouts, is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods – quoting reference number 22*751275: