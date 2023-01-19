Police appeal to trace Derbyshire man in connection with numerous assaults and making threats to kill
Officers are urging the public to help them trace a Derbyshire man in relation with a number of alleged offences.
Derbyshire Police are attempting to locate Damon Cadle, 35, in connection with several assaults, malicious communications, making threats to kill, theft and criminal damage.
Cadle lives in Sandiacre but also has links to Long Eaton and Sutton-in-Ashfield.
READ THIS: Man wanted for serious and violent sexual offence charged after being arrested in Derbyshire
Anyone who has seen him, or has any knowledge of his current whereabouts, is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods – quoting reference number 22*751275:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.