Police appeal to trace Derbyshire man in connection with numerous assaults and making threats to kill

Officers are urging the public to help them trace a Derbyshire man in relation with a number of alleged offences.

By Tom Hardwick
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 19th Jan 2023, 2:36pm

Derbyshire Police are attempting to locate Damon Cadle, 35, in connection with several assaults, malicious communications, making threats to kill, theft and criminal damage.

Cadle lives in Sandiacre but also has links to Long Eaton and Sutton-in-Ashfield.

Officers are hoping that members of the public may be able to assist them in locating Cadle.
Anyone who has seen him, or has any knowledge of his current whereabouts, is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods – quoting reference number 22*751275:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.