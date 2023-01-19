Man wanted for serious and violent sexual offence charged after being arrested in Derbyshire

On the evening of Wednesday, January 11, Egidijus Potockis – of the Manor area of Sheffield – was taken into custody in Derby on an International Arrest Warrant.

He was stopped by officers from the National Extradition Unit, with support from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit and International Liaison Office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was convicted 10 years ago, in his absence, of a serious and violent sexual offence in Lithuania.

A number of organisations worked together to bring Potockis into custody.

The 41-year-old was charged and appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court under the Extradition Act on Thursday, January 12, where he was remanded into custody.

Sergeant Stuart Kershaw, from the International Liaison Unit, said: “We continue to work with law enforcement partners nationally and internationally to ensure offenders are tracked down and brought to justice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This result demonstrates our commitment to making sure that Derbyshire is a safe place and not somewhere individuals who are wanted can hide or avoid the consequences of their previous actions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad