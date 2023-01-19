Derbyshire drunk driver arrested after crashing car while twice over the limit on busy A-road
A drunk driver was taken into custody after colliding with a crash barrier on a major Derbyshire A-road.
A man was arrested after the Derbyshire Armed Response Unit were called to reports of a road traffic collision on the A617 near Heath.
The driver had crashed into a roadside barrier on the busy route – close to J29 of the M1.
In a tweet, a DARU spokesperson said: “He also failed a roadside breath test with a reading of twice the limit. Why risk people’s lives? One in custody, vehicle recovered.”