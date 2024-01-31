Police appeal to trace Derbyshire man in connection with allegations of assault and theft
Derbyshire Police are asking for the public’s help to trace a man who officers wish to speak to concerning several allegations – including assault and theft.
Clint Randle has links to the Stockbrook area of Derby, as well as other areas of the city, and residents are urged not to approach him.
Anyone who has seen the 31-year-old, or has any information on his whereabouts, should contact the force using any of the below methods – quoting reference number 24*32729:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.