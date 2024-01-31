News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Police appeal to trace Derbyshire man in connection with allegations of assault and theft

Officers have called for help locating a Derbyshire man in relation to allegations of theft and assault.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 31st Jan 2024, 12:51 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Derbyshire Police are asking for the public’s help to trace a man who officers wish to speak to concerning several allegations – including assault and theft.

Clint Randle has links to the Stockbrook area of Derby, as well as other areas of the city, and residents are urged not to approach him.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ THIS: Chesterfield council reviews future of its community buildings - including the Winding Wheel and Staveley’s Healthy Living Centre

Most Popular
This is the man officers wish to locate.This is the man officers wish to locate.
This is the man officers wish to locate.

Anyone who has seen the 31-year-old, or has any information on his whereabouts, should contact the force using any of the below methods – quoting reference number 24*32729:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.