Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leisure, Culture and Community Wellbeing Director, Ian Waller, at Chesterfield Borough Council, told the authority’s Resilient Council Scrutiny Select Committee, on January 25, that the review does not necessarily mean ceasing or closing buildings but it could result in new ways of running them.

The review involves an examination of costs relating to Chesterfield’s Hasland Village Hall, the Assembly Rooms, Revolution House, the Winding Wheel Theatre, the Visitor Information Centre and Staveley’s Healthy Living Centre as well as sports centre operations and how savings might be introduced along with more community support with the maintenance and running of properties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Waller said: “We have a range of community assets. We have quite a lot. Some, that wide in scope, are ones where we have already engaged with community groups expressing interest and they took that and deliver amazing services.

The Winding Wheel Theatre, In Chesterfield

“And that is a different way of doing things and ensures services are taken and done differently.

“We talk about how we can re-imagine services rather than cease or close them and that is a theme that runs through a lot of areas.”

The council is keen to ensure that the council’s buildings continue to provide activities, social support opportunities and entertainment and Mr Waller stressed there are potential savings to be made because these buildings are already leased and they are in a ‘good place’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the council has a responsibility in the management, maintenance and ‘deliverability’ of its buildings to a good standard and it has to consider its obligatory duties alongside its current discretionary duties within its budget restrictions.

Revolution House, At Old Whittngton, Chesterfield

Mr Waller said: “I am blessed with staff who are working hard with the communities on how we can provide services.

“Whatever approach we take it has to be sustainable and that means there has to be a price to pay through fees and charges.”

The council has been involved in getting feedback from users of its buildings about the impact of any possible price increases and what alternative ways might be available to deliver services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Waller said possible options might be for communities to take over the responsibilities for buildings particularly with Hasland Hall, the Assembly Rooms and in the case of Revolution House to preserve its historic heritage.

The council is however considering a number of possibilities to help increase income and to become more commercially-minded where its buildings are concerned.

It is considering the possibility of suspending operations at Hasland Hall, off Hasland Road, the Assembly Rooms, on Chesterfield Road, and Revolution House, on High Street, at Old Whittington, and this could mean an estimated £10,000 to £50,000 of savings.

The council is also reviewing operations at the Winding Wheel Theatre, on Holywell Street, to achieve what it calls ‘a cost neutral budget position’ that could mean at least £200,000 of savings and there is also a review of charges to the theatre’s commercially-run operations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chesterfield Borough Council has also been considering the future use of its Visitor Information Centre and whether it should be shut down with the introduction of a digitalised service after it believes changes could result in savings of between £10,000 to £50.000.

Another idea under consideration is leasing out a vacant floor space in the Healthy Living Centre, at Staveley.

The council is also reviewing sports centre operations to achieve at least ‘a cost neutral budget position’ by considering operational management, fitness suite activities, activities coordination, and facility programming with an estimated savings of at least £200,000.

It is also looking at possibly achieving ‘cost neutral provision’ for outdoor sports and leisure activities such at bowling greens, football pitches, its cricket festival, and at other subsidised activities which may produce estimated savings of between £100,000 to £200,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another consideration is increasing fees and charges at council leisure centres along with increases for its regulatory services, and trade waste responsibilities after it has already introduced increased fees at its town centre car parks.

Chesterfield Borough Council Deputy Leader Amanda Serjeant, who is also the Cabinet Member for Finance and Asset Management, said an awful lot of work is going into ‘sweating’ the council’s assets in an effort to keep its buildings and services open.

Chesterfield Borough Council has produced a Budget Implementation Plan outlining a number of far-reaching cost-saving proposals to address its estimated £4m budget shortfall for the 2024-25 financial year which is soon to be finalised.

A Cultural Services Review of Hasland Village Hall, the Assembly Rooms and Revolution House along with possible fees and charges is due to be considered at the council’s cabinet meeting on February 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad