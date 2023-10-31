News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal to trace convict who absconded from Derbyshire prison

Officers are attempting to locate a prisoner who has absconded from a prison in Derbyshire.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 31st Oct 2023, 09:33 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 09:33 GMT
Zubaid Ashraf did not return after a two-night home leave from HMP Sudbury on Sunday, October 29.

He was serving a sentence for supplying cocaine and heroin and possession of criminal property.

The 30-year-old is around 5ft 9in, of stocky build and has black hair, brown eyes and a full beard. He has links to the Luton area.

This is the man that officers are trying to locate. Image: Derbyshire PoliceThis is the man that officers are trying to locate. Image: Derbyshire Police
This is the man that officers are trying to locate. Image: Derbyshire Police

Anyone who has seen Ashraf, or knows of his whereabouts, should contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 999 of October 29:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.