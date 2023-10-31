Police appeal to trace convict who absconded from Derbyshire prison
Zubaid Ashraf did not return after a two-night home leave from HMP Sudbury on Sunday, October 29.
He was serving a sentence for supplying cocaine and heroin and possession of criminal property.
The 30-year-old is around 5ft 9in, of stocky build and has black hair, brown eyes and a full beard. He has links to the Luton area.
Anyone who has seen Ashraf, or knows of his whereabouts, should contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 999 of October 29:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.