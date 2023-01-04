Police appeal to locate pair after incident at shop in Derbyshire town
Officers are asking residents in a Derbyshire town to help them find two people after an incident at a store.
Derbyshire Police are investigating an incident that took place between 12.50pm and 1.00pm on Thursday, December 16 at the Hartington Road Co-op in Dronfield.
Officers wish to trace the pictured pair in relation to this incident, as they may be able to assist with their enquiries.
Anyone who can identify these individuals, or those with information, are asked to contact the force via 101 or email [email protected], quoting reference number 22*734688.