Hundreds of cannabis plants discovered in properties across Chesterfield during series of drugs raids

Officers were called to a first floor flat at Heathcote House, Tapton Lock, on December 22 – and discovered that the property had been converted into a cannabis grow. A total of 25 plants were found at the address and enquiries are currently ongoing.

This follows on from three other cannabis grows that were found in Chesterfield across December.

On December 1, officers uncovered 12 cannabis plants at a grow in a garage on Cromdale Avenue, New Whittington.

Officers targeted a number of properties in the town throughout December.

Over 70 cannabis plants were found at a house that had been converted into a grow in Eastside Close, Chesterfield on December 6. A 26-year-old man, Ildi Sulaj, was charged with the cultivation of cannabis, possessing an offensive weapon, the illegal abstraction of electricity and entering the UK illegally.

He was remanded to prison after appearing at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on December 7.

A further 70 plants were discovered at an empty property in Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, on December 16 and officers are continuing their investigation into the grow.

Sergeant Matt Adams, who leads the Newbold Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “The negative impact that drugs and drug-related crime can have on communities should not be underestimated and is something which we take very seriously.

“We will always investigate and act on information we receive, where appropriate, as we work to target crime, anti-social behaviour and illegal drug activity – and I would like to thank residents and community members for their continued support.”

“I would also like to thank colleagues from Western Power for their quick response in attending the scene in Chatsworth Road and ensuring the property was made safe in order for the grow to be dismantled.”

If you believe there could be a cannabis grow in your area, contact Derbyshire Police, in confidence, using one of the below methods:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101