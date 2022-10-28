Police appeal to locate off-road biker after number of anti-social incidents outside Derbyshire town
Officers are asking the public to help them locate an off-road biker in connection with a series of incidents in the outskirts of Dronfield.
Dronfield Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating a number of incidents in Holmesfield Woodlands, and wish to identity the pictured male as part of their efforts.
This man has been linked with several incidents involving off-road bikes causing concern and distress to other people within the woodland.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police via 101, or email the Dronfield SNT via [email protected], quoting reference number 22*617077.