News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Police appeal to locate off-road biker after number of anti-social incidents outside Derbyshire town

Officers are asking the public to help them locate an off-road biker in connection with a series of incidents in the outskirts of Dronfield.

By Tom Hardwick
35 minutes ago - 1 min read

Dronfield Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating a number of incidents in Holmesfield Woodlands, and wish to identity the pictured male as part of their efforts.

This man has been linked with several incidents involving off-road bikes causing concern and distress to other people within the woodland.

READ THIS: Derbyshire drivers warned of delays on M1 after multi-vehicle collision closes three lanes

Anyone who recognises this biker is encouraged to contact the police.

Most Popular

Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police via 101, or email the Dronfield SNT via [email protected], quoting reference number 22*617077.