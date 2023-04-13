News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago The reason why Meghan Markle will not be at King Charles coronation
7 minutes ago Crown Jewels to be displayed across UK landmarks
59 minutes ago Fashion designer Dame Mary Quant has died aged 93
2 hours ago Over 140,000 rooms for £38 or less made available by Travelodge
2 hours ago King Charles bans TV cameras from filming ‘sacred’ part of coronation
2 hours ago Search for mum and two children, 11 and 10, last seen at hotel

Police appeal to locate man as officers investigate reports of theft in Derbyshire town

Officers are urging the public to help them trace a man after an alleged theft in a Derbyshire town.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 13th Apr 2023, 12:11 BST- 1 min read

Derbyshire Police are investigating reports of a theft by finding on Wharncliffe Road, Ilkeston – with the offence alleged to have taken place at 12.10pm on March 6.

Officers have now released an image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with this incident – who may have important information that could help with their enquiries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ THIS: Police slam residents of Derbyshire village for lighting ‘seriously dangerous’ blaze

This is the man that officers are attempting to find.This is the man that officers are attempting to find.
This is the man that officers are attempting to find.
Most Popular

Residents were reminded that such appeals may include pictures of potential suspects and witnesses. Anyone who can identify this man is asked to contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*138704:

Facebook – private message /DerbyshireConstabulary

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.