Police appeal to locate man as officers investigate reports of theft in Derbyshire town

Derbyshire Police are investigating reports of a theft by finding on Wharncliffe Road, Ilkeston – with the offence alleged to have taken place at 12.10pm on March 6.

Officers have now released an image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with this incident – who may have important information that could help with their enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is the man that officers are attempting to find.

Residents were reminded that such appeals may include pictures of potential suspects and witnesses. Anyone who can identify this man is asked to contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*138704:

Facebook – private message /DerbyshireConstabulary

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101