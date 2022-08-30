Police appeal to locate man after pub in Derbyshire town hit by burglary
Police are asking the public to help them trace a man in connection with a burglary at a Derbyshire pub.
Derbyshire Police are investigating a burglary that took place at the George and Dragon pub on Bridge Street, Belper.
The incident occurred on Saturday, June 4, and officers wish to speak with the pictured man as part of their enquiries.
Anyone who recognises him, or can help officers to locate him, is asked to contact the police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 22000320961:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.