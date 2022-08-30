News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal to locate man after pub in Derbyshire town hit by burglary

Police are asking the public to help them trace a man in connection with a burglary at a Derbyshire pub.

By Tom Hardwick
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 2:38 pm
Updated Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 2:39 pm

Derbyshire Police are investigating a burglary that took place at the George and Dragon pub on Bridge Street, Belper.

The incident occurred on Saturday, June 4, and officers wish to speak with the pictured man as part of their enquiries.

Anyone who recognises this man is urged to contact the police.

Anyone who recognises him, or can help officers to locate him, is asked to contact the police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 22000320961:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.