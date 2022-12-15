Police appeal to locate gun stolen from residents of Derbyshire village during burglary
Officers are asking the public to help them locate a gun that was stolen during a burglary in a Derbyshire village.
The Bolsover Safer Neighbourhood Team is investigating a burglary that occurred in the early hours of November 30 in Hodthorpe.
An air rifle was taken from the property and officers from the SNT are trying to trace the firearm.
Anyone with information that might help their investigation is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*700606:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.