Police appeal to locate gun stolen from residents of Derbyshire village during burglary

Officers are asking the public to help them locate a gun that was stolen during a burglary in a Derbyshire village.

By Tom Hardwick
7 hours ago - 1 min read

The Bolsover Safer Neighbourhood Team is investigating a burglary that occurred in the early hours of November 30 in Hodthorpe.

An air rifle was taken from the property and officers from the SNT are trying to trace the firearm.

This firearm was stolen from an address in Hodthorpe.
Anyone with information that might help their investigation is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*700606:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.