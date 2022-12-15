As about a 100,000 nurses around the UK will take part in the biggest mass walk out in NHS history, Chesterfield will not be affected.

A spokesperson for the Royal Chesterfield hospital said: “ We had our ballot and decided we will not take part in the strike action. As far as I am aware our hospital will not be affected.”

However, solidarity rally will be held in Chesterfield to support nurses striking in a quarter of hospitals and community teams in England, all in Northern Ireland and the majority of health teams in Wales. ‘Derbyshire Supports the Nurses: Chesterfield Rally’ will take place today at New Square, Chesterfield.

The organisers said on the Facebook event page: “NHS staff have faced a decade long pay freeze and dwindling real pay. Acute staff shortages means mounting pressures at work. Nurses deserve pay and we must support their action.”

Strike action follows the government’s decision to refuse reopening pay talks as ministers believe that the RCN's 19% pay rise demand was unaffordable.

It is believed the protests will have the greatest impact on pre-booked treatment and outpatient clinics. Life saving treatment including intensive and critical care, children's accident and emergency, chemotherapy, kidney dialysis and hospital neonatal units will not be affected by the

The NHS urged patients to continue to seek emergency care during the strikes and anyone not contacted to reschedule an appointment is advised to attend as planned.

Second day of the strike action in planned on Tuesday, December 2022.

