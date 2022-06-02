Police appeal to identify man who launched corner flag at Chesterfield fans after playoff defeat at Solihull

Following the conclusion of the game on Sunday, May 29 – which Solihull Moors won 3-1 – home fans invaded the pitch. One grabbed the corner flag and ran towards the away end, before throwing the spiked pole amongst the Spireites.

Fortunately, no one was injured. Officers from West Midlands Police are now appealing for anyone who can identify the pictured man in relation with this incident.

This is being treated as a public order offence, and anyone with information can contact West Midlands Police using their Live Chat facility, quoting reference number 20/1892139/21.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...