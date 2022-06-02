Following a party at the victim’s house in July 2021, Steven Clarke, of Mayfield Drive, North Wingfield, began making daily complaints and accusations about her to police over a six-month period.

The 37-year-old told officers the woman had been making threats to kill him, banging on his door and that she had weapons such as knives.

Officers investigating were not able to find any evidence to back up the claims, and because of the number of reports being made, a civil injunction was made against him that he could only call the police in a genuine emergency.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clarke will serve a 30 month prison sentence.

Clarke then took to making reports through social media.

Meanwhile, due to the nature of the complaints, cameras had been set up to capture any evidence.

In February this year, Clarke was seen walking around her property wearing a balaclava, shouting abuse, and threatening to kill her. He was arrested and subsequently charged.

In a statement the victim gave to police, she said: “I have felt extremely stressed, sometimes I don’t even want to be at my home because of Clarke’s continued false accusations. If I have to leave for work in the morning and it is dark, or if at night, I feel too scared to leave. It is completely affecting my lifestyle. I just want to feel safe and happy.”

The woman has now since moved on to another address.

Following a trial at Derby Crown Court, Clarke was sentenced to 30 months imprisonment and given a restraining order which bans him from contacting the woman until further order.

Safer Neighbourhood Sergeant Mark Church said: “Clarke’s actions caused a significant amount of harm and distress to the victim, and I hope this outcome will offer the victim some reassurance and closure on the case.

“I would like to thank the victim for their strength throughout the investigation and during the court case, and would like to praise PC Ian Wheelwright for the work he has done to bring this case to court and in supporting the victim.